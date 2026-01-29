© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

TV Shoot at Middletown Landmark

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published January 29, 2026 at 7:51 AM EST

According to NJ.com, a new television production is now filming at one of Middletown’s most recognizable landmarks the former Circus Liquors site on Route 35.

Township officials say a crew from MRC and Truck Stop Productions began work Tuesday, temporarily transforming the property into a movie-set gas station. The structure won’t be operational and will be removed when filming wraps in June of 2026.

The site is best known for its 18-foot-tall evil clown sign, “Calico,” which appeared in Clerks II and Clerks III, along with other major films. Mayor Tony Perry says Middletown’s locations and cooperation with crews continue to attract major projects.The town has not revealed the name of the TV show being filmed.
Tags
Local News EntertainmentMonmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride