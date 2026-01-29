TV Shoot at Middletown Landmark

Township officials say a crew from MRC and Truck Stop Productions began work Tuesday, temporarily transforming the property into a movie-set gas station. The structure won’t be operational and will be removed when filming wraps in June of 2026.

The site is best known for its 18-foot-tall evil clown sign, “Calico,” which appeared in Clerks II and Clerks III, along with other major films. Mayor Tony Perry says Middletown’s locations and cooperation with crews continue to attract major projects.The town has not revealed the name of the TV show being filmed.