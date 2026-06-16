New Film Studio Opening in Long Branch Aims to Boost Indie Production

A new production facility will open in Long Branch this month, positioning the city within New Jersey’s rapidly expanding film industry.

Unlimited Studios will open June 20 at 122 Myrtle Ave., becoming the first major film and television production facility to establish a permanent location in Long Branch, the company announced.

Unlimited Studios is taking a different approach, focusing on accessibility for independent creators and smaller productions that don’t require massive studio campuses.

“The headlines are about the giants, but the industry rising in New Jersey needs studios in its towns, not just on its skyline,” said Madison Santos, co-founder of Unlimited Studios. “Long Branch is now part of that story.”

Unlimited Studios will host a grand opening and red-carpet networking event Saturday, June 20, at 3 p.m.

The free public event, presented with the Garden State Film Festival and the New Jersey Film Academy, will feature industry networking, headshot opportunities, an art gallery showcasing local artists, and food trucks.