Middletown Arts Center Hosts Annual Arts and Crafts Festival

Middletown Arts Center hosts their Annual Arts & Crafts Festival tomorrow in the NJ TRansit overflow lot across the street from the MAC.

Over 75 local artisans and crafters will be on hand with handmade creations including paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry, clothing, home décor, pottery, organic skincare, candles, woodwork and so much more!

There will be something for everyone including gifts for Dads and Grads plus, free art fun for the kids, live music, food trucks, dirty sodas, coffee, desserts, ice cream, MAC merchandise. Admission is free, and patrons are encouraged to use the large NJ Transit parking lot.

See the listing in our Events Page