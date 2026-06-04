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Middletown Arts Center Annual Arts & Crafts Festival

Middletown Arts Center Annual Arts & Crafts Festival

Mark your calendars for an amazing day of art, music, food and family fun at the Middletown Arts Center Annual Arts & Crafts Festival! Shop over 75 local artisans and crafters showcasing handmade creations including paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry, clothing, home décor, pottery, organic skincare, candles, woodwork and so much more! There will be something for everyone, including unique gifts for Dads and Grads. Festivalgoers can also enjoy art activities for kids, live music, food trucks, dirty sodas, coffee, desserts, ice cream, MAC merchandise and the MAC Summer 50/50 Raffle. Admission is free. The Arts & Crafts Festival will take place in the Middletown Train Station overflow lot across from the Middletown Arts Center. For more information, visit www.middletownarts.org. The event will be held rain or shine.

Middletown Arts Center
FREE
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Middletown Arts Center
732-706-4110
artscenter@middletownnj.org
https://middletownarts.org
Middletown Arts Center
36 Church Street
Middletown, New Jersey 07748
732-706-4110
artscenter@middletownnj.org
https://middletownarts.org