© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Gov. Murphy Starts Holiday Weekend Touting $100M Boardwalk Plan

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published May 28, 2024 at 5:41 AM EDT
Twitter

Governor Phil Murphy started off the Memorial Day weekend on Friday along the Jersey Shore.

Murphy was in Asbury Park to highlight the Boardwalk Preservation Fund program. The bipartisan bill was signed last year to appropriate $100M from the American Rescue Plan to fund the project.
In total 20 boardwalks will be repaired. NJ Spotlight News reports improvements will be made in towns like Bradley Beach, Long Branch, Keyport, Asbury Park, Belmar and Atlantic City.

“Boardwalks are the lifeblood of communities up and down the Shore as they connect shoppers to small businesses and bring families and friends together,” Murphy said at the press conference.

Congressman Frank Pallone, State Senators Paul Sarlo and Michael Testa and Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon spoke at the event.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyOcean CountyAsbury ParkAtlantic CountyKeyportBelmar, NJNew Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan