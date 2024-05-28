Gov. Murphy Starts Holiday Weekend Touting $100M Boardwalk Plan

Governor Phil Murphy started off the Memorial Day weekend on Friday along the Jersey Shore.

Murphy was in Asbury Park to highlight the Boardwalk Preservation Fund program. The bipartisan bill was signed last year to appropriate $100M from the American Rescue Plan to fund the project.

In total 20 boardwalks will be repaired. NJ Spotlight News reports improvements will be made in towns like Bradley Beach, Long Branch, Keyport, Asbury Park, Belmar and Atlantic City.

“Boardwalks are the lifeblood of communities up and down the Shore as they connect shoppers to small businesses and bring families and friends together,” Murphy said at the press conference.

Congressman Frank Pallone, State Senators Paul Sarlo and Michael Testa and Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon spoke at the event.

