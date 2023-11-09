Jersey Shore Musician In Critical Condition After Nashville Shooting

A recent graduate of Wall Township High School is in critical condition after a stray bullet struck her in the head yesterday afternoon. Jillian Ludwig was found an hour after she was shot on a track at the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park in Nashville, TN.

Jillian is a music business major at Belmont University. She was in a few bands on the Jersey Shore including Good Morning Beautiful and was an Assistant Music Instructor at Lakehouse Music Academy in Asbury Park. According to Metro Nashville Police a suspect has been charged with the shooting.