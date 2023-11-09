Local Musician & Recent Wall Twp. Graduate Dies From Gun Shot Injuries

The Wall Township High School graduate was walking in a park near the school she attended, Belmont University, where she was going to school as a music business major. She was struck in the head by a stray bullet in Nashville, TN.

Jillian was in a few bands on the Jersey Shore including Good Morning Beautiful and was an Assistant Music Instructor at Lakehouse Music Academy in Asbury Park. According to Metro Nashville Police a suspect has been charged with the shooting.