Local Musician & Recent Wall Twp. Graduate Dies From Gun Shot Injuries
According to sources speaking to the family of Jillian Ludwig, she has passed away.
The Wall Township High School graduate was walking in a park near the school she attended, Belmont University, where she was going to school as a music business major. She was struck in the head by a stray bullet in Nashville, TN.
Jillian was in a few bands on the Jersey Shore including Good Morning Beautiful and was an Assistant Music Instructor at Lakehouse Music Academy in Asbury Park. According to Metro Nashville Police a suspect has been charged with the shooting.