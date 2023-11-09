© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local Musician & Recent Wall Twp. Graduate Dies From Gun Shot Injuries

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published November 9, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST
Jillian performing at The Asbury Rooftop on 08/12/2023
Jeff Crespi/Facebook
Jillian performing at The Asbury Rooftop on 08/12/2023

According to sources speaking to the family of Jillian Ludwig, she has passed away.

The Wall Township High School graduate was walking in a park near the school she attended, Belmont University, where she was going to school as a music business major. She was struck in the head by a stray bullet in Nashville, TN.

 Jillian was in a few bands on the Jersey Shore including Good Morning Beautiful and was an Assistant Music Instructor at Lakehouse Music Academy in Asbury Park. According to Metro Nashville Police a suspect has been charged with the shooting.
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
