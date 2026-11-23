New Bagel Shop Coming to Asbury Park
A new bagel shop is coming to Asbury Park next month, bringing a fresh approach to a classic breakfast staple.
B-Side Bagels will open at 1150 Kingsley St. in early December, according to co-owners Sergio Casal and Michael “Boosh” Buscemi.
The partners say their bagels will differ from traditional New York and New Jersey styles through their proofing process.
“Our bagels are proofed slower and longer to develop the flavor and characteristics we’re looking for,” Buscemi said.