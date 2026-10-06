Governor Sherrill Launches State Health Benefits Program Reform Working Group

Governor Mikie Sherrill today announced the launch of the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) Reform Working Group, fulfilling a commitment made last month as part of the Administration’s agreement with 17 unions representing State employees.

The working group will bring together organizations representing the State, participating unions, and stakeholders with relevant healthcare and program expertise. Participants will undertake a sustained review of the structural challenges facing the SHBP and develop concrete, evidence-backed recommendations for making high-quality health benefits more affordable and sustainable.

“From Day One, I have been focused on making New Jersey more affordable, and that means tackling hard problems instead of kicking them down the road,” said Governor Sherrill. “Rising healthcare costs affect public employees and retirees, the local governments and schools that serve our communities, and taxpayers across the state. For too long, New Jersey has responded one rate cycle at a time. We are taking a different approach by bringing stakeholders together, working from shared data, and pursuing long-term changes that preserve high-quality benefits while making these programs more affordable and sustainable. I appreciate everyone’s willingness to come to the table ready to problem solve.”

The working group will develop advisory recommendations for the Governor. Its work will address how the State administers public employee health benefits; how provider networks are structured and paid; plan pricing, premium-contribution structures, and plan and benefit design; how employers and members participate; and whether the programs have the governance, information, and operating capacity necessary to manage costs effectively.

A central feature of the effort will be dedicated subcommittees aligned with these areas. The subcommittees will bring together participants and subject-matter experts to conduct deeper analysis, engage additional stakeholders, and develop concrete recommendations.

“The Sherrill Administration is committed to making government work better by bringing people together to solve tough problems, based on data, expertise, and best practices from across the country,” said Chief Operating Officer Kellie Doucette. “The challenges facing public employee health benefits demand that same approach. We look forward to working collaboratively to build a road map for systemic reform, using all of the levers available to us and focusing not just on the what but on the how; understanding that a plan for implementation is as important as the recommendations themselves. It is the only way to get the measurable results that employees, employers, and taxpayers deserve.”

The working group will be led by Chief Operating Officer Kellie Doucette and will include other representatives of State government and the organizations listed below:

Labor and employee organizations

AFSCME New Jersey Council 63

AFT New Jersey

Communications Workers of America District 1

Council of New Jersey State College Locals

IBEW Local Union 30

IBEW Local Union 33

IFPTE Local 195

Local 32BJ MVI Division

New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice PBA Local 383

New Jersey Investigators Association, FOP Lodge 174

New Jersey Law Enforcement Supervisors Association

New Jersey PBA Local 105

New Jersey State Troopers Fraternal Association

New Jersey State Troopers Non-Commissioned Officers Association

New Jersey State Troopers Superior Officers Association

New Jersey Superior Officers Association

State Law Enforcement Unit

Health Professionals and Allied Employees

New Jersey AFL-CIO

New Jersey Firefighters’ Mutual Benevolent Association

New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police

New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association

Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey

Rutgers AAUP-AFT

Teamsters Joint Council 73

Healthcare organizations

New Jersey Association of Health Plans

New Jersey Hospital Association

Hospital Collaborative of New Jersey

Medical Society of New Jersey

New Jersey State Nurses Association

New Jersey Primary Care Association

Current program vendors

Aetna

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Optum Rx

Public-employer organizations

New Jersey Association of Counties

New Jersey Association of School Administrators

New Jersey Conference of Mayors

New Jersey Council of County Colleges

New Jersey State League of Municipalities

New Jersey School Boards Association

New Jersey Urban Mayors Association

Legislative offices

Assembly Majority Office

Assembly Republican Office

Senate Majority Office

Senate Republican Office