Syringes, Debris Wash Ashore in Belmar; Additional Beach Sweeps Planned
During yesterday afternoon’s high tide cycle several syringes and other debris wash ashore in Belmar. The Belmar Office of Emergency Management said in a social media post that they contacted the Monmouth County HazMat Team as well as the Health Department. Other agencies were on scene and performed a beach sweep.
They plan on additional sweeps today and urged the public to contact the Belmar Police Department if debris is found.