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Syringes, Debris Wash Ashore in Belmar; Additional Beach Sweeps Planned

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published September 17, 2026 at 6:52 AM EDT
file photo
file photo

During yesterday afternoon’s high tide cycle several syringes and other debris wash ashore in Belmar. The Belmar Office of Emergency Management said in a social media post that they contacted the Monmouth County HazMat Team as well as the Health Department. Other agencies were on scene and performed a beach sweep.

They plan on additional sweeps today and urged the public to contact the Belmar Police Department if debris is found.
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Local News Belmar, NJEnvironment Monmouth CountyNew Jersey Beaches
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p, middays), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. On some Sunday nights he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993.
See stories by Tom Brennan