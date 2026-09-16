Hospital System Receives Historic Donation

The money will be used to expand one of the network’s busiest hospitals, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City. Hackensack Meridian described the donation as “transformational.”

Joyce Hendricks, president and chief development officer for Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, said in a statement, “A gift of $125 million — the largest in our history and the largest of its kind ever made in New Jersey healthcare — reflects a donor’s deep confidence in our doctors, nurses, and other clinicians.

While the donor didn’t want to be identified, they did make one request: that the gift honor the legacy of John K. Lloyd, former co-CEO of the network who died in February 2024.

Hackensack Meridian will be naming a pavilion at Jersey Shore University Medical Center after him.