Netflix Spy Movie Turns Vacant Red Bank Building Into Temporary Film Set

A building in downtown Red Bank that’s been vacant for 14 years is finally being put to use: as a fake yoga studio for a Netflix movie shoot.



Crews were on site Friday converting the century-old Doremus building at 21-23 Broad Street into the fictional”New Roc Yoga,” apparently for a feature film entitled “Spy Duo.”



The independent blog “What’s on Netflix”describes the film as a spy flick starring Kevin Hart and Henry Cavill.

In addition to the crews working busily along the Broadwalk seasonal pedestrian plaza and in the Doremus building, fliers had been posted Friday morning in doorways along West Front street, alerting residents that filming would begin Monday, September 14th.

“Netflix is currently in production for the upcoming feature film titled “Untitled Spy Duo Project,” the fliers read. They state crews will be filming Monday and Tuesday between 6 am to 9 pm.

