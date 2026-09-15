Governor Mikie Sherrill Tours Mobile Health Clinic to Promote Department of Health’s Stay Well, Learn Well Initiative

Governor Mikie Sherrill toured RWJBarnabas Health’s Pediatric Mobile Health Van to promote the new “Stay Well, Learn Well” initiative. The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) is partnering with the public health and healthcare community, including RWJBarnabas Health, in “Stay Well, Learn Well,” a statewide partnership to help New Jersey students access school physicals, preventative healthcare, and vaccines before they head back to school.

“Here in New Jersey, we protect kids’ health, so they can thrive in school,” said Governor Mikie Sherrill. “While states across the country are seeing vaccination rates drop, we’re making it easier for families across New Jersey to get the care their children need. ‘Stay Well, Learn Well’ brings vaccinations, annual physicals, and preventative screenings into communities to ensure every child has the chance to start the school year healthy, protected, and ready to learn.”

The initiative brings together New Jersey’s major health systems, state and county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers, local school districts, and community organizations to expand access to recommended childhood immunizations, school physicals, and preventive healthcare services before students return to the classroom.

“Stay Well, Learn Well” includes regional back-to-school vaccination clinics, a series of pediatric mobile health clinic events, and community outreach events designed to connect families with healthcare resources and support services.

“New Jersey’s vaccine policy follows the medical evidence. Our recommendations are aligned with guidance from the American Medical Association and other leading medical and scientific organizations, which carefully review the evidence on who should be immunized, when, and how to provide the strongest protection,” said Dr. Novneet Sahu, Deputy Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health. “Right now, it’s important for parents to make sure their kids are up to date. Flu, COVID-19 and RSV will circulate this respiratory virus season, measles is spreading in nearby states, and immunizations work best when protection is in place before exposure. That’s why we’ve partnered with hospitals to hold community vaccination events across the state this fall and make it as easy as possible for families to get up to date.”

“RWJBarnabas Health is proud to be the first partner in the ‘Stay Well, Learn Well’ initiative and to join Governor Sherrill and Commissioner Washington in ensuring a healthy start for every child across New Jersey,” said Mark E. Manigan, president and CEO, RWJBarnabas Health. “Our nation-leading investments in community health and expanding access to healthcare are central to our mission, both in our hospitals and through programs like this where our mobile units can meet residents, including our kids, where they are. Every childhood vaccine we deliver is tested, safe and vital to ensuring our kids can stay well and learn well.”

Through “Stay Well, Learn Well,” New Jersey’s healthcare partners are reducing barriers and making it easier to access the basic care that kids need. A full calendar of NJDOH Community Events can be found here.