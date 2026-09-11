Middletown Man Charged After Alleged Attempts To Break Into Vehicles

A Middletown man was arrested last month after police said he tried to break into cars. Michael Dalessio, 46, of Middletown, attempted to break into multiple vehicles while he was under the influence of drugs, said police. This happened Aug. 7, but Middletown Police did not release on what street or streets this occurred.

Dalessio was charged with burglary, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and criminal attempt. He was processed and released on a summons complaint to appear in Middletown town court.