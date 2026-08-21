Update and Statement from Governor Sherrill on MVC Issue

“My Administration has continued to move aggressively to fix the error at the Motor Vehicle Commission under the previous administration, to correct our voter rolls, and to protect the voting rights of eligible New Jerseyans. I said we would conduct a thorough, complete, and fair investigation, and that is exactly what we are doing. Because that is what accountable government looks like. My commitment to the people of New Jersey is to confront this issue with the urgency it deserves, so we have strong and fair elections.

“That stands in contrast to the Trump Administration and Republicans, whose only interest has been in trying to use this issue for political gain.

“I am grateful to everyone who has been working around the clock on remediation efforts and reviewing our records with a fine-toothed comb, to preserve the integrity of our voter rolls, and ensure that our elections remain free and fair.”

Update Summary:

Since July 21, when this issue was first brought to light, the Sherrill Administration has moved swiftly to review records and identify affected individuals. The Statewide Voter Registration System was briefly taken offline so the Division of Elections could copy and preserve the system and then modify the status of individuals impacted by the system error. The Administration is now sharing the figures from the review and the updates that have been made to the system below.