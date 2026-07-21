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Belmar’s Movies on the Beach Series Returns With ‘The Goonies’ This Wednesday

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published July 21, 2026 at 10:19 AM EDT

Summer means movies, and Belmar's annual  Movies on the Beach series is set to kick off this Wednesday evening and all are welcome. The public is invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair to 7th Avenue Beach for a night of cinema under the stars. The series begins with The Goonies. All movies begin at dusk, weather permitting. The rest of the series:

July 29 - Freaky Friday
August 5 - Footloose
August 12 - The Incredibles
August 19 - Up
August 26 - What a Girl Wants
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Local News Belmar, NJMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
TJ Bryan
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