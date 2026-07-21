Belmar’s Movies on the Beach Series Returns With ‘The Goonies’ This Wednesday
Summer means movies, and Belmar's annual Movies on the Beach series is set to kick off this Wednesday evening and all are welcome. The public is invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair to 7th Avenue Beach for a night of cinema under the stars. The series begins with The Goonies. All movies begin at dusk, weather permitting. The rest of the series:
July 29 - Freaky Friday
August 5 - Footloose
August 12 - The Incredibles
August 19 - Up
August 26 - What a Girl Wants