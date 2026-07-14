Governor Sherrill Announces New Website to Help Qualifying Families Easily Access Child Tax Credit

SimpleFile was developed through a partnership between the New Jersey Innovation Authority, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury’s Division of Taxation, and Code for America to help lower-income families claim credits they qualify for but may miss out on if they are not required to file taxes. The tax filing website helps those families claim the Child Tax Credit within 15 minutes. Eligible filers who had a child aged five or under in 2025 can apply in both English and Spanish.

“Helping more New Jersey families benefit from our state's Child Tax Credit is one of the most direct ways we can make life more affordable, because every dollar matters for parents who need childcare, groceries, clothes, and other essentials,” said Governor Sherrill. “While the federal government strips free tax filing away from families across the country, New Jersey is doing the opposite. We fought to expand our state's Child Tax Credit in this year's budget, and children across New Jersey will benefit from that increase starting next year. SimpleFile makes sure families can access the credit they qualify for today and turns a budget win into real money in the hands of our families.”

“New Jersey families deserve a government that works as hard as they do,” said Lt. Governor Caldwell. “As a father, I know that every dollar and every hour matters when you are raising a family. SimpleFile is how we deliver on that promise, removing barriers between hardworking families and the support they have already earned.”

“Building a more affordable New Jersey goes hand in hand with creating a more accessible government that delivers services effectively,” said Senate President Nick Scutari. “SimpleFile is one way we are delivering on those goals by offering eligible working families a faster, streamlined way to apply for and receive the state Child Tax Credit. As the cost of raising a family continues to climb, tools like SimpleFile help put relief within reach.”

Building on that commitment, the FY2027 budget expands the Child Tax Credit from up to $1,000 this year to up to $1,250 next year. With over 200,000 families already claiming the credit each year, SimpleFile is designed to reach the thousands more who qualify but have not filed.

SimpleFile is the latest in a series of actions by the Sherrill administration to ensure New Jersey's children receive the support to which they are entitled, and a model of what happens when state entities work collaboratively to deliver results for the people they serve. Just weeks ago, Governor Sherrill delivered Summer EBT benefits to more than 681,000 eligible children so no child goes hungry when school is out of session. SimpleFile extends that same commitment to the families who need it most.

Last year, the Trump administration announced plans to cancel the IRS’s Direct File program, a free service available to millions of Americans to file their taxes. Governor Sherrill had supported the creation of Direct File while serving in the House. As Washington makes it harder for families to navigate tax season and claim the benefits they’re owed, Governor Sherrill is increasing accessibility and making sure government delivers for all families, not just those who can afford a tax preparer.

“Navigating tax season can be overwhelming for many families. SimpleFile provides a clear, convenient way to apply for the Child Tax Credit, particularly for low-income residents not required to file taxes,” said State Treasurer Aaron Binder. “Our goal is for every eligible family to apply for and receive this vital benefit.”

“Governor Sherrill made a promise to New Jersey families, and SimpleFile is how we keep it,” said New Jersey Chief Innovation Officer Dave Cole. “We built this website with Code for America because too many families were leaving money on the table, not because they didn't qualify, but because it was too hard to claim what was already theirs. We are committed to cutting through those barriers and building technology that meets people where they are. That is what delivering affordability actually looks like.”

“SimpleFile is a pathway to tax benefits that can transform eligible New Jerseyans’ lives. Code for America is proud to partner with the New Jersey Innovation Authority and the New Jersey Division of Taxation as the state works to support more of its families through an expanded Child Tax Credit,” said Code for America CEO Amanda Renteria. “This new tool is a continuation of Code for America’s longstanding commitment to making tax filing free and simple for households that can benefit most from state tax credits.”

“As a Community Action Agency, HOPES CAP, Inc. is excited to assist families with navigating the tool in all the three counties the agency provides services in, which are Hudson, Union, and Somerset. Staff at HOPES CAP, Inc. will help qualifying families navigate the tool and educate families on the benefit,” said HOPES CAP Director of Community Programs Evelyn Mercado. “This is much needed, especially in today’s economic climate, as families are struggling to stay afloat.”

New Jerseyans can see if they meet the eligibility requirements and claim their tax credit here.

This video provides a brief tutorial on how to use SimpleFile.