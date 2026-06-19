Asbury Park Calls for Moratorium on AI Data Centers

Asbury Park has become the latest New Jersey municipality to take a stand against the construction of AI data centers.

On June 10, the City Council adopted a resolution urging Gov. Mikie Sherrill to implement a statewide moratorium on new data center facilities, as well as a temporary pause on any pending or future data center applications or site plans in Asbury Park. The resolution received unanimous support from members of the governing body.

According to a statement on the city's website, officials say the construction of large-scale data centers puts stress on regional electrical grids and water resources. The facilities may also result in air and noise pollution from backup generators.