Police Rescue Baby From Hot Car in Middletown; Mother Arrested

Police say they rescued a one-year-old baby from a hot car Thursday afternoon in Middletown.

The car was parked in the lot of TJ Maxx,on Rt. 35. At 3:43 p.m. Thursday, a passerby called 911 to report a baby left unattended in a vehicle.

When Middletown Police arrived, they found the car and inside a 1 year old baby boy crying and sweating in the backseat of the vehicle, said police. The car was not running and had no air conditioning on.

Police officers removed the baby from the car and placed him inside an officer’s patrol car to cool off while an ambulance was called to assess the condition of the baby.

When the child’s mother, Christina Joubert, 39, of Keansburg, approached the scene she initially asked the police officers about her dog, which she also left in the car but had jumped out of an open window.

Joubert was placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters while her baby was transported to Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank for a precautionary assessment and later released to his father.