Belmar Faces Leadership Shakeup Ahead of Summer Season

As Belmar prepares for another busy summer at the Jersey Shore, borough officials are facing an unprecedented leadership transition that will leave three of the municipality's most important positions vacant or in transition at the start of the peak tourism season.

At its June 9 meeting this evening, the Borough Council is expected to consider an agreement that would result in the departure of Borough Administrator Kevin Kane effective July 1.

Under the terms outlined in the resolution, Kane would receive a total separation payment of $48,162.09. The anticipated departure comes on the heels of Mayor Jerry Buccafusco's previously announced resignation, also effective July 1. In addition, the borough's Chief Financial Officer has submitted a resignation, creating simultaneous vacancies in several of the municipality's highest-ranking positions.

