Governor Sherrill Launches New Jersey Report Card Delivering on Day One Promise to Boost Transparency and Accountability in Trenton

“On my first day in office, I signed an Executive Order declaring that state government will be transparent and accountable for every New Jerseyan. With the New Jersey Report Card, we are doing exactly that," said Governor Sherrill. "This is a restructuring of how state government delivers for the people it serves. Residents can now easily see how their tax dollars are spent and which programs they are funding. New Jerseyans deserve this level of accountability, and we are setting a gold standard here in New Jersey to make government work for the people and businesses we serve.”

“Since day one, this Administration has been focused on making government work better for the people of New Jersey through greater transparency, stronger accountability, and better outcomes for those we serve,” said Chief Operating Officer Kellie Doucette. “The New Jersey Report Card is a key part of that effort, giving residents a clear and accessible way to see how taxpayer dollars are being used. By putting this information in one place, we are giving residents greater visibility into how government operates. We’re proud to partner with the New Jersey Innovation Authority to build this platform and bring a more modern, data-driven approach to how we track spending and measure results.”

“As we move toward fulfilling Governor Sherrill’s pledge to make New Jersey government more transparent and accountable, the Report Card will allow residents to see exactly how and where their tax dollars are spent,” said State Treasurer Aaron Binder. “With this tool, residents can see what programs and services their taxes will fund, which sets a new model for the operation of state government in New Jersey.”

“This Report Card is an important budget transparency tool, with data points presented in a meaningful and accessible way so that New Jerseyans can know more about how their state runs,” said New Jersey State Chief Innovation Officer Dave Cole. “When taxpayers can easily see a connection between their dollars and the public services that benefit their lives, we foster both civic engagement and overall trust in government.”

“We cannot have a functioning democracy without an informed public,” said Majority Leader Lou Greenwald (D-Camden, Burlington). That’s why I’ve worked to make transparency a priority throughout my career, from holding budget hearings in communities all across the state, to supporting the growth of local news outlets, and investing in technology that brings live-streaming hearings to people no matter where they are. This tool builds on those efforts by letting folks know how their tax dollars are being spent and the impact they’re having in a way that’s clear, accessible, and easy to navigate. By putting this information directly into the hands of residents, we’re building trust and empowering them to be informed and engaged participants in the budget process.”

The interactive, user-friendly site gives New Jerseyans a clear picture of where their tax dollars are going across state government, with detailed information on the Governor’s FY 2027 proposed budget. The site also has information on how much agencies and departments have spent in the past, and users can view those spending and revenue trends over the past 10 years. Additionally, users can view details and impact metrics for important state-funded programs such as the Child Care Assistance Program and the Bringing Veterans Home initiative to end veterans’ homelessness.

The website includes interactive visualizations of the proposed FY 2027 budget showing appropriations by budget category and program area. The tool also shows investments in crucial services such as K-12 schools, higher education, property tax relief, pension contributions, food security, transportation, and more.

The NJ Report Card marks a step forward in bringing greater transparency to Trenton. Built for the people and ready to make an impact, the platform is now live. Explore the site and click here for a tutorial. Additional features and data will be incorporated on an ongoing basis.

What They’re Saying

"For too long, New Jersey's budget process has happened behind closed doors, leaving residents with little insight into how their tax dollars are spent. When people can see where the money goes, which programs their dollars support, and what those programs deliver, it creates the conditions for an honest, fact-based conversation about what a sustainable budget actually looks like. Gov. Sherrill's commitment to that kind of transparency is a great start, and we look forward to seeing it built out further and become a permanent part of how the state does business." said Nicole Rodriguez, NJ Policy Perspective President

“NJBIA thanks Governor Sherrill for continuing to make budget accountability and transparency a priority in her administration. This new Budget Report Card will serve as a vital tool in our shared pursuit of greater fiscal responsibility, and towards that we are also encouraged that the proposed FY27 budget tries to hold the line on spending. We agree with the governor’s call to limit last-minute spending items given our fiscal challenges, and we support the reasonable reductions proposed for Stay NJ.” said Michele Siekerka, NJBIA President & CEO.

“Making the NJ Report Card available to the general public is a great step forward for transparency and accountability,” said Damon King, New Jersey Institute for Social Justice Senior Counsel. “We look forward to building on this strong foundation.”