Governor Sherrill Signs Legislation Eliminating Practice Restrictions for Most Advanced Practice Nurses

This legislation makes permanent the independent practice authority of certain APNs who provide primary or behavioral health care, as the temporary waiver of the joint protocol requirement ends. This legislation also allows APNs who qualify to prescribe medications without a joint protocol with a collaborating physician.

“Today’s bill signing ensures that advanced practice nurses with extensive clinical experience are able to continue independently providing primary and behavioral health care services. At a time when the health care industry is facing significant workforce shortages and when my Administration is focused on driving down costs to consumers, the last thing we need is more barriers to practicing and accessing health care in New Jersey,” said Governor Sherrill. “From youth mental health services to preventative care, taking action to remove these unneeded administrative barriers will help ensure New Jersey residents have access to the high-quality services that they deserve.”

Earlier this year, Governor Sherrill signed Executive Order No. 13, temporarily extending the State of Emergency declared pursuant to Governor Phil Murphy’s Executive Order No. 103 (2020) for an additional 45 days to avoid an abrupt end to years-long joint protocol requirement waivers for certain APNs, which were set to expire on February 16, 2026. This extension provided more time for the Legislature to advance a permanent solution.

APNs are registered nurses with graduate-level education and clinical training. Twenty-seven states have full practice authority for APNs.

Governor Sherrill signed the following legislation:

S2996/A4052 (Vitale, Singleton/Spearman, Brennan, Quijano) - Eliminates certain practice restrictions for advanced practice nurses.