Stella Marina in Asbury Park Closes Immediately

Multiple Shore restaurants have announced their closures in the last several weeks, including MJ's in Tinton Falls, Old Glory in Keyport, Salt Creek Grille in Rumson, and now you can add Stella Marina in Asbury Park to the list. On its Facebook page Monday, Stella Marina announced its immediate and permanent closure.

The restaurant did not give a reason for its abrupt closure, in the post they said "It has been a true privilege to serve the Asbury Park community over the past several years. We are deeply grateful to our incredible staff, loyal customers, friends, and community supporters who made Stella such a special destination on the beach. Asbury Park, thank you for the memories, the support, and the love."