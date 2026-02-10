Monmouth County Power Upgrades Boost Reliability for 25,000

FirstEnergy Corp., parent company of Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) is completing major upgrades to the local power grid in northern Monmouth County. The company said the work is designed to reinforce the electric system and deliver more reliable service for nearly 25,000 homes and businesses across Marlboro, Holmdel, Matawan, Aberdeen and Middletown.

At the center of the project is replacement of equipment originally installed in the 1970s. Key work includes upgrading 10 miles of existing power lines with stronger, modern wire, replacing older wooden poles with new, more durable ones, as well as adding a second set of lines along the corridor to offer multiple pathways to keep the power on when problems arise.According to JCP&L, once completed, the upgrades will help reduce the number of outages, restore service faster when problems do arise, and prepare for growing energy use in the area.Construction began in mid‑2025 and is expected to be completed in the spring.

