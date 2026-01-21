Governor Sherrill Takes Bold Action with Executive Orders Declaring State of Emergency on Utility Costs

“I promised the people of New Jersey bold action to lower utility costs and, today, I’m delivering. Trenton will no longer accept the status quo and kick the can down the road while New Jersey families pay higher bills – not on my watch. These executive orders will deliver relief to consumers and stop rate hikes, so New Jerseyans aren’t facing ever increasing electric bills. This will also create the conditions to massively expand New Jersey’s power generation, because more power in-state will help lower costs. I heard the people of New Jersey loud and clear – these rate hikes are unacceptable – and as your governor, I will not stop fighting to lower costs and make New Jersey a more affordable place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Mikie Sherrill.

Each executive order is summarized below, with full text linked:

Executive Order No. 1 This executive order uses state authority to offset upcoming rate increases due to the regional grid operator PJM’s mismanagement and hold utilities accountable for keeping rates from continuing to climb at an unsustainable rate.

Uses existing funds to offset electricity bill increases coming in June.

Empowers the Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to pause or modify utility actions that could further increase bills.

Directs BPU to review utility business models to ensure alignment with delivering cost reductions to ratepayers.

Executive Order No. 2 This executive order declares a State of Emergency under the Disaster Control Act and creates and expands multiple, expedited state programs to develop massive amounts of new power generation in New Jersey, because more power means lower costs – and we must move quickly as the federal government cuts support for energy production. It also tackles permitting challenges at the state level and interconnection delays at the utility level that hold up projects and drive-up costs.