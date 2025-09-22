Thompson Park Day To Be Held October 19th

Celebrate the season during Thompson Park Day, slated to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 19 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, Thompson Park Day is the quintessential fall festival. Activities include kids’ races, rides, entertainment, archery, pumpkin painting, wagon rides, and so much more.

Highlights of the day include a Scarecrow Contest and Spooktacular Jack O’Lantern Contest. Details for these contests are available online at MonmouthCountyParks.com. Some activities require a fee, but admission and parking are free. To learn more about Thompson Park Day or other Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000.