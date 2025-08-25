Lincroft High School Ranks Top in NJ

U.S. News & World Report has released their findings for 2025-2026 Best Public High Schools, with the top slot in New Jersey going to High Technology High School here on the campus of Brookdale Community College.

The annual review analyzed more than 24,000 U.S. public high schools, using several factors including college readiness, state assessment proficiency, underserved student performance, and graduation rate. 411 New Jersey schools made the rankings, with four Monmouth County Vocational Schools landing in the top fifteen.

Joining number one High Technology High (which also ranked number 27 nationally), were Biotechnology High School, the Marine Academy of Science and Technology, and the Academy of Allied Health and Science. All of those schools are part of the Monmouth County Vocational School District (MCVSD).