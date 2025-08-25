© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Lincroft High School Ranks Top in NJ

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published August 25, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
Vehicle entrance to High Technology High School on the Lincroft Campus of Brookdale Community College
Tom Brennan
Vehicle entrance to High Technology High School on the Lincroft Campus of Brookdale Community College

U.S. News & World Report has released their findings for 2025-2026 Best Public High Schools, with the top slot in New Jersey going to High Technology High School here on the campus of Brookdale Community College.

The annual review analyzed more than 24,000 U.S. public high schools, using several factors including college readiness, state assessment proficiency, underserved student performance, and graduation rate. 411 New Jersey schools made the rankings, with four Monmouth County Vocational Schools landing in the top fifteen.

Joining number one High Technology High (which also ranked number 27 nationally), were Biotechnology High School, the Marine Academy of Science and Technology, and the Academy of Allied Health and Science. All of those schools are part of the Monmouth County Vocational School District (MCVSD).
Tags
Local News MiddletownMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
TJ Bryan
See stories by TJ Bryan