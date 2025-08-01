First Lady Murphy and Governor Murphy Break Ground on First-of-its-Kind Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center

The MIHIC will serve as the epicenter for advancing equitable maternal and infant health care across Trenton and the nation. As a beacon of hope and innovation, it will lead efforts to deliver excellence in perinatal and family care, cultivate a diverse and skilled workforce, conduct cutting-edge policy research, provide integrated wraparound supports, and operate a robust data collaborative to better serve families across the state.

Located in the heart of Trenton at the southwest corner of Pennington Avenue and Warren Street, the MIHIC is the cornerstone of First Lady Murphy’s Nurture NJ initiative. It will anchor bold efforts to eliminate racial disparities in care and improve outcomes for mothers and babies. NJEDA, working closely with First Lady Murphy and MIHIA, is developing the MIHIC, which will be operated day-to-day by MIHIA. The State has committed $86.7 million in federal and state funding to bring the project to life.

As a part of the celebration, the NJEDA announced that its 12th Strategic Innovation Center (SIC), which was unveiled yesterday, will have a presence at the MIHIC. Developed in collaboration with Rowan University and MIHIA, this Trenton-based SIC will focus on driving breakthrough solutions in maternal care equity, digital health, doula support, perinatal mental health, and public benefits access. The SIC will further the state’s national leadership in maternal and infant health innovation, leveraging startups, academic institutions, public agencies, and community voices to advance maternal health equity and inventive medical technologies.

"This is a transformational day for every mother and baby who deserves a safe, healthy, and strong start in life," said First Lady Tammy Murphy. "Today, we break ground on the Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center – the heartbeat of Nurture NJ. Shaped by the voices of families and rooted in Trenton, this Center will deliver care and collaboration like never before. It will save lives, raise standards, and show what’s possible when equity leads. And with the nation’s first Strategic Innovation Center dedicated to maternal and infant health, we’re not waiting for change – we’re creating it right here.”

“Today’s groundbreaking takes us one step closer to opening the Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center, which will serve as a unique and pioneering hub dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the maternal health crisis while tackling health care disparities once and for all,” said Governor Murphy. “Additionally, through the newly announced Strategic Innovation Center and the three lead anchor tenants, this center will offer essential maternal and infant health care services to the residents of Trenton and New Jersey, and serve as a research and innovation hub to reshape maternal health locally and statewide, while setting an example for the entire nation. The work of the Center will have a lasting impact beyond our administration, strengthening the health and development of families and communities.”

The maternal and infant health SIC will include 5,000 square feet of space within the MIHIC. In collaboration with public and private stakeholders, the location will provide first-in-class research and development focused on maternal health care, becoming a catalyst for innovation that improves maternal and infant health outcomes through medical technology. The MIHIC incubator will collaborate closely with other components of the state’s 12th SIC, including Plug and Play’s world-class accelerator for early-stage companies.

Pending approval by its Board, the NJEDA will invest $9.55 million into the SIC, including $5.5 million into a seed and early-stage fund for companies in the accelerator program and those that choose to locate and grow their operations in the state. Garden State Venture Partners, a venture capital firm formed in partnership with Rowan University, will invest $7 million for seed and later-stage investments into participating companies.

“Under Governor Murphy and First Lady Murphy’s leadership, New Jersey has made it a priority to become the safest and most supportive state in the nation to raise a family, with a clear focus on eliminating racial disparities that impact expectant parents and babies,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. “Today’s groundbreaking for the Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center serves as a major milestone for Trenton and communities across the state, bringing us closer to delivering critical services that will improve health outcomes and advance equity for families statewide. Through its education and training programs, the MIHIC will also prepare students for highly skilled, good-paying jobs in the perinatal workforce, expanding access to care and helping close longstanding gaps in outcomes for mothers and infants, while driving inclusive economic growth that benefits communities across New Jersey.”

“With the support of the NJEDA’s Strategic Innovation Center initiative, new, innovative medical technologies developed in a collaborative environment can help eliminate the unacceptable racial disparities that exist in maternal and infant health,” Sullivan continued.

“Today’s groundbreaking is a resounding success for not only the City of Trenton, but for the mothers and babies who have historically been left out of conversations regarding their health. The Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center will serve as a true community health hub where parents and babies can receive the care that they deserve, helping uplift the neighborhood and the people who raise their families there,” said Lisa Asare, President and CEO of MIHIA. “The launch of the MIHIC as one of the State’s newest SICs strengthens its role as a hub for innovation, advancing maternal and infant health by supporting emerging industries and scalable solutions with statewide, national, and global impact, while also investing in the well-being of the Trenton community and broader New Jersey population. This SIC was established through a strategic partnership between MIHIA, NJEDA, Rowan University, and Plug and Play—a nationally recognized leader in scaling startups and building innovation ecosystems. Together, we aim to grow community-driven innovations that improve maternal and infant health outcomes in New Jersey."

The MIHIC will be powered by three anchor institutions:



Rutgers University , with leadership from the School of Nursing, will oversee academic training, research, and workforce training in partnership with Mercer County Community College, Stockton University, The College of New Jersey, and Thomas Edison State University. Princeton University will support future research and policy efforts. Additionally, the NJEDA will work in collaboration with the Trenton Board of Education and Rutgers University to establish career pathways and training opportunities for public high school students in Trenton.

, with leadership from the School of Nursing, will oversee academic training, research, and workforce training in partnership with Mercer County Community College, Stockton University, The College of New Jersey, and Thomas Edison State University. Princeton University will support future research and policy efforts. Additionally, the NJEDA will work in collaboration with the Trenton Board of Education and Rutgers University to establish career pathways and training opportunities for public high school students in Trenton. Capital Health will deliver first-in-class family, OB/GYN and pediatric services, mental and behavioral health care, and doula and lactation consultant support.

will deliver first-in-class family, OB/GYN and pediatric services, mental and behavioral health care, and doula and lactation consultant support. The Trenton Health Team will address social determinants of health — housing, food security, transportation — with comprehensive case management, wraparound supports, and parenting resources.

Since 2022, the NJEDA and the John S. Watson Institute for Urban Policy and Research at Kean University have led a deep community engagement process to design a Center that reflects the needs of Trenton families. Their input helped shape the MIHIC’s location, services, and structure — ensuring it is a center built by the community, for the community.

Launched by First Lady Tammy Murphy in 2019, Nurture NJ is a statewide initiative committed to addressing our state’s maternal and infant health crisis. Since its inception, Nurture NJ has seen over 70 pieces of maternal and infant health legislation signed by Governor Murphy. The initiative has also developed and implemented groundbreaking programs and policies, such as the first-of-its-kind in the nation Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Authority, which will be the arm of government that continues the vital work of Nurture NJ past the Murphy Administration.

Under First Lady Murphy’s leadership, Nurture NJ has made significant policy achievements including: developing the Nurture NJ Maternal and Infant Health Strategic Plan – of which over half of its more than 80 recommendations have been started or completed; becoming the second state to expand Medicaid coverage to 365 days postpartum; establishing Medicaid reimbursement for doula care; increasing perinatal Medicaid provider reimbursements to 100 percent of Medicare rates; and launching the most robust-in-the-nation universal nurse home visitation program, Family Connects NJ, so that every new parent is visited by a nurse in their home for free within two weeks after bringing home a new baby. Through these innovative policies and more, Nurture NJ has positioned New Jersey as a national leader in the fight against the maternal and infant health crisis.

Over the past seven years, New Jersey has seen measurable improvements: maternal mortality has improved from 47th to 28th in the nation; infant mortality from 5th to 2nd; and neonatal mortality from 6th to 1st. The MIHIC builds on these gains, offering a permanent home for the momentum of the Nurture NJ movement. It ensures that maternal and infant health remains a top priority for generations to come.

The prime sponsors of the “New Jersey Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center Act,” which Governor Murphy signed in 2023, were Senator Shirley Turner and Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson. Other primary sponsors included Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz and Assemblywoman Shanique Speight, Assemblyman Anthony Verrelli, and former Assemblyman Herb Conaway.

“The Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center will serve as a transformative resource for the City of Trenton, bringing high-quality health care services, educational pathways, and job opportunities to an historically underserved community,” said Senator K. Shirley Turner. “It also marks a critical step forward in addressing the persistent racial disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes across our state. It is fitting that the Center will be located in the City of Trenton where there is a great need. I commend First Lady Tammy Murphy and the Murphy Administration for their unwavering commitment to improving maternal and infant health, and I am confident the Center will serve as a model for communities across the country striving to advance equity in care.”

“As someone who was born and raised in this great city, I understand the challenges that families face when it comes to access to quality healthcare,” said Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson. “This new center will help improve health outcomes for mothers and babies by addressing the ongoing maternal health crisis affecting American women, particularly women of color. Closing the racial disparity healthcare gap is imperative, and I’m proud that this Trenton facility will play an important role in that effort.”

“This center reflects our shared commitment in the State Legislature to closing racial disparities in maternal and infant health,” said Assemblyman Anthony Verrelli. “It will bring together doulas, midwives, nurses, mental health professionals, researchers, and community advocates—committed to improving outcomes for mothers and babies. All this will be happening right here in our state’s capital, where the need is great. The potential for NJ to be a hub for solutions is even greater, and I am grateful to everyone who made this vision a reality.”

“Today’s groundbreaking marks more than just the start of construction — it signals a new era for Trenton, where every mother and child will have access to the care and support they deserve,” said Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora. “Thanks to the vision and unwavering commitment of First Lady Tammy Murphy — and the steadfast support of Governor Phil Murphy — we are proud that the Capital City was chosen as the home for this transformative initiative. This Center will not only lead innovation in maternal and infant health, but it will also help close the long-standing disparities that have affected our Black and Brown communities for far too long. It is a promise to future generations that in Trenton, every family has a fair and equitable start in life.”

“Rutgers is excited to partner with the state in advancing the health of mothers and infants across New Jersey,” said Rutgers University President William F. Tate IV. “This center reflects how Rutgers’ innovative research and hands-on medical training are tackling health disparities and strengthening communities statewide.”

“Today’s groundbreaking for the Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center is an exciting step forward in this significant effort to deliver much needed clinical, educational, and social services in Trenton,” said Al Maghazehe, President and CEO of Capital Health. “For over 125 years, Capital Health has cared for the residents of Trenton and we are deeply committed to ensuring access to safe, high-quality care for expectant and new parents and their babies. I want to thank First Lady Tammy Murphy for her vision and commitment and Governor Murphy for his continued support for healthcare organizations like ours. Together, we can significantly improve the health and wellbeing of our community.”

"Trenton Health Team is proud to represent Trenton's network of maternal health partners as Lead Multi-Service Organization,” said Gregory Paulson, CEO, Trenton Health Team. “Together, we are committed to ensuring that the many voices and experiences of those giving birth in our community remain at the center of the programs we plan and implement in this Center, as we work to achieve equitable approaches and outcomes for all families seeking services in Trenton and across the State."

“Every day, Rowan University builds partnerships to multiply the strength and effectiveness of our health care experts and innovators,” said Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand. “Improving access and equity through education is at the core of all we do, and we’re so pleased to be in Trenton as part of this work. Our collaborations with the state’s health care leaders improve outcomes for people at every stage of life, so we are thrilled to have a new opportunity to help New Jersey’s mothers and babies get a stronger start through this innovation center.”

“We’re proud to partner with the NJEDA, Rowan University, and NJMIHIA on this critical Strategic Innovation Center focused on maternal and infant health innovation,” said Michael Connallon, Managing Partner at Garden State Venture Partners. “This initiative reflects our firm’s core belief that early and later-stage capital, when aligned with clinical insight, academic research, and community impact, can drive meaningful breakthroughs. By investing in medical technologies developed within this collaborative ecosystem, we aim to help eliminate disparities in care and improve outcomes for mothers and infants across New Jersey and beyond.”

“In 2022, I had the distinct honor of being entrusted by the First Lady and NJEDA to lead a three-year journey on behalf of the Watson Institute to engage the people of Trenton and listen to the voices of mothers and families who have lived the very challenges this Center aims to solve,” said Dr. Barbara George Johnson Chair of the Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Authority Board and Vice President of Urban Policy and Research at the Watson Institute for Public Policy at Kean University. “As one community member told us: ‘Black women have always had a voice. It's about somebody hearing what they're saying - and putting action behind it.’ That action begins here today on this sacred ground—not just a construction site, but a space shaped by voices.”

“The Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center represents a transformative milestone for families across New Jersey, setting a new standard for equitable care and serving as a national model for improving maternal and infant health outcomes,” said Angela R. Starkweather, PhD, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, Dean and Professor, Rutgers School of Nursing. “We are deeply inspired by the visionary leadership of First Lady Tammy Murphy and Dr. Julie Blumenfeld, Director of Midwifery Programs at Rutgers School of Nursing, whose commitment has shaped a comprehensive, statewide approach to advancing the health and well-being of women and children.”

“For nearly 60 years, Henry J. Austin Health Center (HJAHC) has stood as a pillar of the Trenton community, providing high-quality, integrated healthcare to individuals and families across the city,” said Charles L. Davis, II, CEO, Henry J. Austin Health Center. “Our deep roots in the neighborhood have allowed us to build lasting relationships based on trust, compassion, and service. As maternal health continues to be a growing concern, HJAHC remains committed to working alongside community members and partner organizations throughout Trenton and across New Jersey to improve outcomes and ensure equitable care for all.”

"The startling fact that New Jersey has the fourth highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, with even the state capital of Trenton having no place for women to give birth, speaks volumes for the need to resolve this issue—especially for Black women. It is shameful that, regardless of education or income level, Black women in the Garden State continue to die at nearly seven times the rate of White women, and Black babies are three times more likely to die than white babies before their first birthday,” said First Lady Rosalee Boyer, Co-Founder of Salvation and Social Justice. “The time is now to tackle this issue head on, prevent further unnecessary deaths, and to create better outcomes for our Black mothers. That said, the creation of this Innovation Center, and its location, are key first steps toward making these outcomes a reality."