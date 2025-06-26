© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

A Fast Food Chain Returns to New Jersey

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 26, 2025 at 8:08 AM EDT
Flickr

As of yesterday, a new Roy Rogers is open in Cherry Hill. It joins 2 already operating in Ocean County, one in Brick, one in Pine Beach. In the past, the Maryland-based chain had more than 100 locations in the Garden State.
The new Cherry Hill location marks the brand's start to a modest comeback to New Jersey. Specialties of the restaurant include: fried chicken, roast beef sandwiches and hamburgers. Customers can add their own toppings at the “Fixin’s Bar.”
Tags
Local News New Jersey retail
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride