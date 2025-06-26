A Fast Food Chain Returns to New Jersey

As of yesterday, a new Roy Rogers is open in Cherry Hill. It joins 2 already operating in Ocean County, one in Brick, one in Pine Beach. In the past, the Maryland-based chain had more than 100 locations in the Garden State.

The new Cherry Hill location marks the brand's start to a modest comeback to New Jersey. Specialties of the restaurant include: fried chicken, roast beef sandwiches and hamburgers. Customers can add their own toppings at the “Fixin’s Bar.”