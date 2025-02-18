© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Local Hospitals Named to Top 250 List

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published February 18, 2025 at 7:18 AM EST
Tom Brennan

According to The Asbury Park Press, Healthgrades has named the Top 250 Hospitals in the Nation.

Of the top institutions, 11 here in the Garden State were named with 2 making the Top 100 and 2 also making the Top 50. The rankings by Healthgrades, a healthcare website, were done by analyzing data from over 45 million Medicare medical claims at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. They used a careful scientific process that consists of eight steps such as hospital performance, and predicting outcomes. The Top 250 list included Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank and Ocean University Medical Center in Brick. Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune was in the Top 100.
Local News New Jersey Health
Michele McBride
