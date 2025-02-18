Local Hospitals Named to Top 250 List

Of the top institutions, 11 here in the Garden State were named with 2 making the Top 100 and 2 also making the Top 50. The rankings by Healthgrades, a healthcare website, were done by analyzing data from over 45 million Medicare medical claims at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. They used a careful scientific process that consists of eight steps such as hospital performance, and predicting outcomes. The Top 250 list included Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank and Ocean University Medical Center in Brick. Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune was in the Top 100.