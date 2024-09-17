Family Killed in Parkway Crash on Way Home From Asbury Festival

The crash happened just before midnight on Saturday near milepost 131 in the northbound lanes of the parkway. The early investigation revealed that 54-year-old David Dryerman of Woodcliff Lake, was driving a Tesla that moved out of the Parkway lanes, struck a sign, the guardrail and concrete bridge support. Dryerman, his wife Michele, also 54, and their 17-year-old daughter, Brooke were all killed in the crash.