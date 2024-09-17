© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Family Killed in Parkway Crash on Way Home From Asbury Festival

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 17, 2024 at 6:14 AM EDT
Flickr

According to “TAPinto WoodBridge/Carteret”, a family of three were killed in a Parkway accident while returning home from the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park.

The crash happened just before midnight on Saturday near milepost 131 in the northbound lanes of the parkway. The early investigation revealed that 54-year-old David Dryerman of Woodcliff Lake, was driving a Tesla that moved out of the Parkway lanes, struck a sign, the guardrail and concrete bridge support. Dryerman, his wife Michele, also 54, and their 17-year-old daughter, Brooke were all killed in the crash.
Tags
Local News New Jersey Asbury Park
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride