Camden-based Campbell's Move to Change Brand Name

The 155 year-old company has announced plans to drop “Soup” from their name. The rebranding measure includes a change to “THe Campbell’s Company”. This comes after the company has made the move to satisfy consumers' change to going for snacks rather than just ready to serve soups. After acquisitions of other brands, the company now owns snack brands like Goldfish, Snyder’s of Hanover, Cape Cod, Pepperidge Farm and more. The company also recently purchased Sovos Brands, maker of popular Italian food brands like Rao’s sauces. The change is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s annual meeting in November.