Judge Denies County Clerks Motion on Look of NJ Ballots
An emergency motion by numerous county clerks in NJ has been denied by a federal judge. The suit, brought by Democratic candidate for Senator Andy Kim would change the way primary ballots would look in the Garden State.
On Friday US District Judge Sahid Quraishi required Democratic primary ballots use black style as opposed to county line style using in 19 New Jersey Counties.
The primaries for both Republic and Democratic parties in New Jersey is June 6th.