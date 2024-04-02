© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Judge Denies County Clerks Motion on Look of NJ Ballots

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published April 2, 2024 at 5:33 AM EDT
Phil Roeder

An emergency motion by numerous county clerks in NJ has been denied by a federal judge. The suit, brought by Democratic candidate for Senator Andy Kim would change the way primary ballots would look in the Garden State.

On Friday US District Judge Sahid Quraishi required Democratic primary ballots use black style as opposed to county line style using in 19 New Jersey Counties.

The primaries for both Republic and Democratic parties in New Jersey is June 6th.
Tags
Local News New Jersey Andy KimElections
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan