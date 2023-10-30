County Clerk Hanlon Reminds County Voters that Early In Person Voting Has Begun

Early in person voting will be available Saturday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 5 with the hours of Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Voters who are registered in Monmouth County can vote early at any of the County’s 10 designated early voting locations regardless of which municipality they reside in,” said Clerk Hanlon. “I encourage residents to take advantage of the State’s newest voting option which conveniently provides weekend and evening hours.”

The 10 designated early in person voting locations for the 2023 General Election are as follows:

· Colts Neck Township – Colts Neck Public Library, 2 Veterans Way (Formerly 1 Winthrop Drive)

· Hazlet Township – Monmouth County Library – Hazlet Branch, 251 Middle Road

· Howell Township – Adelphia Fire Company Station No. 2, 993 State Route 33, Freehold

· Little Silver Borough – The Women’s Club of Little Silver, 111 Church Street

· Long Branch City – Brookdale Community College – Long Branch Campus, 213 Broadway

· Manalapan Township – Monmouth County Library Headquarters, 125 Symmes Drive

· Middletown Township – Croydon Hall, 900 Leonardville Road, Leonardo

· Neptune Township – Neptune Senior Center, 1607 Corlies Avenue

· Spring Lake Heights – Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center, 902 Ocean Road

· Upper Freehold Township – Hope Fire Company #1, 82 Route 526, Allentown

In addition to early in person voting, voters have the options of casting their ballots the traditional way in person on Election Day or by mail.

For more information, visit MonmouthCountyVotes.com or download the free “Monmouth County Votes” Mobile App.