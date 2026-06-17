Social Sips: A cocktail/mocktail party for a cause

Trinity Center for Community has spent decades serving as one of the Jersey Shore's most trusted safety nets, and Social Sips is the organization's signature summer fundraiser to help keep that work going. Held at Watermark on the Asbury Park boardwalk, the evening brings together neighbors, business owners, and longtime supporters for a relaxed night of cocktails, conversation, and connection in support of programs that quietly hold up the community year round.

Trinity Center is based in Asbury Park, a outreach project of Trinity Church, but its reach extends well beyond the city limits. Residents from across Monmouth County rely on its community meal and pantry program for consistent access to food, its casework and housing services for navigating crises ranging from eviction to job loss, and its Code Blue Warming Center, the only one of its kind and size in the county, for life-saving shelter during the coldest nights of the year.

Social Sips helps sustain this full range of programs, providing the kind of flexible, unrestricted support that allows Trinity Center to direct resources wherever they're needed most in any given season.

Guests can expect a breezy waterfront setting, good company, and a true sense of occasion, all while supporting a cause that touches thousands of lives across the county each year. Sponsorship opportunities are available at several levels, offering local businesses and individuals a meaningful way to align their support with the cause while gaining recognition at the event.

Social Sips has become an anticipated date on the local summer calendar, not just for the views but for what it represents: a community showing up for itself. Every ticket and sponsorship contributes directly to keeping Trinity Center's doors open for the families and individuals who need it most, whether that's a hot meal, a caseworker who can help navigate a crisis, or a warm, safe place to sleep on a freezing night.

Anyone interested in attending or sponsoring is encouraged to reach out to Trinity Center directly for ticket and sponsorship details ahead of the July 14 date.