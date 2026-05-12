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Monmouth County Faith & Ecology Meetup

Monmouth County Faith & Ecology Meetup

Let's meet each other and learn what we are working on in our faith communities! What issues are inspiring us? What challenges are we facing? How can we create a faith-fueled network of Earth care where we live?

Let's build solidarity and community resilience together at this gathering. Refreshments will be served.

Holmdel Community UCC
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Waterspirit
17329239788
aprice@waterspirit.org
Waterspirit
Holmdel Community UCC
40 Main Street
Holmdel, New Jersey 07733
732-946-8821
administrator@holmdelucc.org
https://holmdelucc.org/