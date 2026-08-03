4th Annual Run for Reading 5K (Bridge of Books Foundation)

The Atlantic Highlands-based Bridge of Books Foundation, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to creating access to books for children across New Jersey in underserved communities to support the development of literacy skills and encourage a love of reading.

Our 4th Annual Run For Reading 5k being held at Thompson Park in Lincroft on Sunday, October 4, 2026. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Bridge of Books Foundation, dedicated to improving literacy and inspiring a lifelong love of reading. Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers. Participants can sign up to run or walk as an individual or as a group.

One book at a time, we continue to level the playing field by getting books into the homes and hands of as many children as possible across New Jersey.