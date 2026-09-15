Monmouth County Park System Hosting Fall Native Plant Exchange

The Monmouth County Park System will host its Fall Native Plant Exchange Saturday, Sept. 19 at Deep Cut Gardens, 152 Red Hill Road, Middletown.

The plant exchange begins with drop-off from 8:30-10 a.m. residents are invited to bring established plants in four-inch, one-quart, one-gallon or two-gallon containers and take home the same size and number of plants. Please label all plants. Only plants native to the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States will be accepted. House plants may also be exchanged. These do not need to be native.

Visit the Deep Cut Gardens page on the Park System’s website at http://www.MonmouthCountyParks.com for a list of acceptable plants and more information on the Fall Native Plant Exchange.

