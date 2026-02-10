Search Query
Local News
Monmouth County Declares Itself N.J.’s Pizza Capital
TJ Bryan
Monmouth County launched “Slice in Monmouth,” offering free pro‑made social media videos to boost independent pizzerias’ online reach. The first was filmed at Federici’s in Freehold.