Monmouth County Declares Itself N.J.’s Pizza Capital

Everyone knows that New Jersey is the Pizza Capital of the World, and now the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners has declared Monmouth County the Pizza Capital of New Jersey as they launch a new effort to help local pizzerias boost their online presence by offering free social media marketing videos through its new initiative called Slice in Monmouth.

Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said the program is designed to support independently owned pizzerias across Monmouth County by giving them professionally produced promotional content at no cost.

The first video in the series was filmed at Federici’s Family Restaurant, the long-standing pizza destination in Freehold. The video, along with additional information about the Slice in Monmouth program, including how to apply, is available at sliceinmonmouth.com.