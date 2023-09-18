Claud approaches all of "Supermodels" with new depth and the kind of humor that only comes with undeniable new confidence, rendered in structures and hooks that are deceptively sophisticated. Genre becomes Claud’s playground, an obstacle course full of supposed barriers to climb over and cavort upon. Where "Super Monster" was rendered mostly in their childhood bedroom, "Supermodels" was created in Claud’s own space, with a team of confidants and collaborators. And how could Claud not be more assured, after all, when they collaborated with Dan Wilson of Semisonic, a band they’ve been covering for the better part of a decade? The pair finished several songs together in a feverish session. The cut here, “A Good Thing,” is one of the most guileless and magnetic numbers in Claud’s catalog, a bittersweet sugar rush about wanting to fall all the way into a relationship that seems strong but instead overthinking everything entirely until maybe you ruin what was indeed a good thing. Claud still finds ways to laugh at the situation, the exhausting tedium of dating and the uneven terrain of figuring it out. Maybe the bad parts do make for the best punchlines?

https://claud.online/

Claud - A Good Thing Listen • 2:45

