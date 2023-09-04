© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night
Song of the Week

Wilco - Evicted

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published September 4, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT
Peter Crosby

Get your hands on a new Wilco song before the album is released with your Song Of The Week.

Wilco announce their new album, "Cousin," available worldwide September 29th, and present its lead single, “Evicted.” “I’m cousin to the world,” frontman Jeff Tweedy confesses. “I don’t feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage.” Produced by the singular Welsh artist Cate Le Bon, "Cousin" marks the first time Wilco have handed the reins over to a producer outside their immediate circle of collaborators since "Sky Blue Sky." Le Bon’s influences — among them the inclusion of saxophone, cheap Japanese guitars, and a cinematic, New Wave-style drum machine — drive the album into the future. The result is Wilco’s most pointed and evocative album, one related but not tied to our present moment, truly new ground for a band that has tested musical boundaries throughout its lengthy career.

Wilco - Evicted.mp3

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)
You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

https://wilcoworld.net/

Song of the Week
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan