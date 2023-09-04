Wilco announce their new album, "Cousin," available worldwide September 29th, and present its lead single, “Evicted.” “I’m cousin to the world,” frontman Jeff Tweedy confesses. “I don’t feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage.” Produced by the singular Welsh artist Cate Le Bon, "Cousin" marks the first time Wilco have handed the reins over to a producer outside their immediate circle of collaborators since "Sky Blue Sky." Le Bon’s influences — among them the inclusion of saxophone, cheap Japanese guitars, and a cinematic, New Wave-style drum machine — drive the album into the future. The result is Wilco’s most pointed and evocative album, one related but not tied to our present moment, truly new ground for a band that has tested musical boundaries throughout its lengthy career.

Wilco - Evicted.mp3 Listen • 3:29

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

https://wilcoworld.net/