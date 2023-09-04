Wilco - Evicted
Get your hands on a new Wilco song before the album is released with your Song Of The Week.
Wilco announce their new album, "Cousin," available worldwide September 29th, and present its lead single, “Evicted.” “I’m cousin to the world,” frontman Jeff Tweedy confesses. “I don’t feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage.” Produced by the singular Welsh artist Cate Le Bon, "Cousin" marks the first time Wilco have handed the reins over to a producer outside their immediate circle of collaborators since "Sky Blue Sky." Le Bon’s influences — among them the inclusion of saxophone, cheap Japanese guitars, and a cinematic, New Wave-style drum machine — drive the album into the future. The result is Wilco’s most pointed and evocative album, one related but not tied to our present moment, truly new ground for a band that has tested musical boundaries throughout its lengthy career.
[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)
You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify