Song of the Week

Sumbuck - Moss

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 14, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT
Sumbuck's Taylor Meier

The solo project of the co-founder of Caamp, Taylor Meier is called Sumbuck and the tune "Moss" is your free Song of the Week.

Sumbuck; a slang found in the last pages of a good book, is the pen name of Taylor Meier the co-founder and lead singer of the band Caamp. In this project he curates a wide sonic pallet, ever changing members and moods. All the songs are about love in one way or another, just woven differently. This upbeat love song is on Sumbuck’s new album Lucky, the second full-length from Caamp frontman Taylor Meier.

https://www.instagram.com/sumbuck/
https://www.sumbuckmusic.com/

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

Song of the Week
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
