Arlo Park shares about the meaning behind the new single, "'Devotion' to me is a song about feeling so in love it’s almost like being ripped apart, there’s an intensity, a wildness and a tenderness. This is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever made, it draws from the bands that made me fall in love with music from Deftones to Yo La Tengo to Smashing Pumpkins to My Bloody Valentine." Recorded between London and Los Angeles, the album features an impressive roster of producers including Paul Epworth, Ariel Rechtshaid, Romil Hemnani (Brockhampton), Buddy Ross (known for collaborations with Frank Ocean), Carter Lang (known for working with SZA), and self-production from Arlo herself.

My Soft Machine follows her highly-praised debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, which received two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album, won the BRIT Award for Best New Artist, received the Honda Mercury Prize, and won the BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year Award. Her debut album also reached the top 3 on the UK Album Charts and won the AIM Awards for Best Independent Album and UK Independent Breakthrough.

On top of all this, Arlo was also nominated for Breakthrough International Act at the BET Awards. Arlo was named as the youngest ever high-profile supporter of UNICEF and an ambassador for UK mental health charity CALM. She has plans to continue her extensive work with both charities into 2023.

Arlo Parks - Devotion (Radio Edit).mp3 Listen • 2:45

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

https://www.arloparksofficial.com/

