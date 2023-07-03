Jonny Polonsky - Let It Rust

For three decades, Jonny Polonsky has played all the parts, balancing an acclaimed solo career with his collaborations with icons like Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond, and Tom Morello. He's a true cult figure who's left a unique mark upon the wide world of rock & roll, writing songs that nod to his classic 1960s influences while boldly exploring fresh territory. With his new LP "Rise of the Rebel Angels" which will be released through Stone Gossard’s Loosegroove Records, Polonsky shines new light on a solo career that began taking shape in the early 1990s. He is the perfect artist for what we are creating at Loosegroove.” says Stone. But to truly understand Jonny’s career a look back is important. Back in the 90s, he was a wide-eyed teenager from the outskirts of Chicago, sending his homemade demo recordings to anyone who might appreciate their mixture of classic pop melodies and early rock & roll textures. At that time, Pixies frontman Frank Black became a fan and slipped Jonny’s demo to legendary producer Rick Rubin, who then signed Polonsky at just 21 years old to American Recordings, and released his self-produced debut album Hi My Name is Jonny in 1996.

