Brian Dunne - It's A Miracle

Born and raised in Monroe, NY, Brian Dunne learned to roll with the hits when he moved to NYC roughly a decade ago, barely scraping by at first as he forged his early career one hard-fought show at a time. Far from beating the ambition out of him, the city only sharpened his skills and thickened his skin, and in the years that followed, he would go on to release a trio of widely respected albums, share bills with everyone from Cat Power to Caroline Rose, and earn praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, who hailed “Chasing Down A Ghost” from his most recent album, 2020’s Selling Things, as “a stunner.” In 2021, Dunne landed an unexpected hit in the Netherlands with “New Tattoo,” a standalone single that reached #2 on the Spotify Viral 50 and landed him on a slew of Dutch national TV and radio programs. Within months, Dunne had released his first album in the country and was onstage at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, where he was invited to perform for an audience of 17,000. “That whole experience taught me that failure and success aren’t these mathematical equations,” says Dunne. “You put your songs out into the world, and you have no control over what happens to them after that. The longer I live, the more I find out I have no control— over anything, really.”

