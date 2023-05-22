Jason Isbell - Death Wish

...That grown-up kind of love. Musically the track is beautiful and fascinating. Now it feels complicated and intricate, yet never fragile, like the subject of the song itself. As the first track it announces that Isbell is an artist growing, exploring new musical frontiers. The Sylvia Massy-added strings make it bold and ambitious, with the cinematic tone of a Bond theme. Weathervanes was recorded at Nashville’s Blackbird Studio and features Isbell’s GRAMMY-winning band, the 400 Unit: Derry deBorja (Acoustic Piano, Electric Piano, Organ, Accordion, Synthesizers, Therevox, TackPiano, Background Vocals), Chad Gamble (Drums, Percussion, Congas), Jimbo Hart (Electric Bass, Bass), and Sadler Vaden (Electric Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, Electric 12 String, Acoustic 12 String, Background Vocals). Special guests include GRAMMY winner Amanda Shires (Fiddle, Background Vocals) and acclaimed harmonicist Mickey Raphael (Harmonica on “Strawberry Woman”) with Background Vocals on “If You Insist“ by renowned producer and engineer Sylvia Massy & Ian Rickard and Strings on “Death Wish” by Morgan O’Shaughnessey.

