The Electric Rodeo Band stopped by to play a few songs live and to let us know about a big day they have coming up at Belmar Arts when they'll be paying tribute to the bands that played at the big Grateful Dead show at Englishtown Raceway in 1977.
Stu Coogan (Evening Host 7p-11p) is closing in on becoming a 20 year veteran of the radio airwaves. 2After 22 years on the business side of the communications industry, he gives hope to all those who make the move to change careers in midstream. “Stu Coo” used buyout money from his prior employment to attend Brookdale Community College which provided a path to his true love “Radioland” !