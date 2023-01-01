Stu Coogan (Evening Host 7p-11p) is closing in on becoming a 20 year veteran of the radio airwaves. 2After 22 years on the business side of the communications industry, he gives hope to all those who make the move to change careers in midstream. “Stu Coo” used buyout money from his prior employment to attend Brookdale Community College which provided a path to his true love “Radioland” !

A life long music lover and amateur player, Stu brings an authentic, vintage, and fun flavor to evenings on “The Night”. You’ll be treated to a dose of Dead, Beatle break, and a bit of blues along with the usual terrific mix you’ve come to expect from Brookdale Public Radio. Sunday nights Stu hosts the Box of Blues from 10 ~ Midnight where you’ll hear blues from local to legendary. He will toss in a blues cd of the week and a spot of jazz, too.

Be sure to share the scene on Brookdale Public Radio 90.5 fm-hd1…