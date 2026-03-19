Maggie & Sandy Mack

Maggie and Sandy Mack checked in to chat about the busy Sunday they're going to have starting with the 4th Annual NJ Chamber Singers Auction Fundraiser in Manasquan and then the debut of Steel Jack Hammer at Sandy Mack's Wonder Jam at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park.
Stu Coogan (Evening Host 7p-11p) is closing in on becoming a 20 year veteran of the radio airwaves. 2After 22 years on the business side of the communications industry, he gives hope to all those who make the move to change careers in midstream. “Stu Coo” used buyout money from his prior employment to attend Brookdale Community College which provided a path to his true love “Radioland” !